The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab state president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann while accusing the ruling Congress government said that the Congress’s internal feud for the seat alone had done a great disservice to Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat and now the Congress would have to pay the price with interest in the upcoming assembly elections. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Sunday, Bhagwant Mann said that the only agenda for all the Congress leaders, big or small, was to occupy the seat. “Someone is fighting to save the chair and someone is trying to grab the chair,” he added.

Mann said that while this appetite for the chair had kept Punjab, Punjab’s farming, youth, business, women and the elderly, schools, health services, law and order and financial crisis at bay; on the other hand it had also exposed many big Congressmen, whose target was the chair, but made statements in the name of Punjab. He asked if Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the entire Congress was a little worried about this. Mann said that Panjab University was on the verge of closure due to financial crisis and under heavy conspiracy; Panjab University, Chandigarh was being completely taken away from Punjab. He said that efforts were being made to extinguish this internal fire of the Congress with the blood and sweat of the people.

The AAP leader asked about the manner in which Harish Rawat had misused the government chopper by violating the rules like the previous Badal government; it does not fly with the money of Congress or 10 Janpath, but with the tax money of the people of Punjab. “Similarly, convoys of cars of ministers and MLAs are running on Delhi-Chandigarh-Patiala-Siswan Farmhouse and then Delhi-Chandigarh, in a tug of war to grab and save seats. Even its fuel is not coming from the pockets of the Congressmen but from the exchequer,” added Mann. He said that in the last four and half years, the people of Punjab have made up their minds to teach a lesson to the Congress which has broken its promise on every point or issue including Bargari sacrilege, unemployment, power, farmers, laborers, debts. “That is why not all Congress leaders today, big or small, are daring to face the people,” he added.