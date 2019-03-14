Congress IT cell chief and close aide to party president Rahul Gandhi, Divya Spandana on Thursday tweeted a meme calling PM Narendra Modi supporters stupid. Spandana said 1 out of 3 Modi supporters is as stupid as the other 2. After which, tweeple retaliate saying did you know 3 out of 3 Rahul fans are as stupid as Rahul himself.

Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana on Thursday mocked BJP through a tweet. Spandana who is also known as a close aide to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet with a photo of Prime Minister called the Modi supporters stupid. She put out a tweet with saying Did you know? 1 out of 3 Modi supporters is as stupid as the other 2. This tweet from Congress leader may spark a cold fight between both the heavyweight parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, which are scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19.

Divya Spandana captioned the image saying My favourite! aren’t they adorable? With this tweet, Congress IT cell unintentionally took a jibe on 32% population who had voted for BJP in 2014.

Spandana’s was countered by Twitter users who called Spandana a flop actor. A Twitter user said, Did you know, That one of these 2 people is as much of a failure in ACTING as she is in heading the IT cell. Another user lashed out and targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi instead of Divya Spandna saying, Did you know 3 out of 3 Rahul fans are as stupid as Rahul himself.

Last year in September, Spandana had faced the heat for calling Prime Minister a Chor (thief). Her tweet had a photoshopped picture of PM Narendra Modi with word chor on the forehead. She also used a hashtag #ChorPMChupHai.

Listen to this MOR0N, he says 'Ek me se do bachche bhukhe hain'. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NjmyEJOp5x — Deewan. (@Spoof_Junkey) March 14, 2019

Cuz Pappu is still Pappu… pic.twitter.com/ZjPPV7dA8B — The MemeMagician (@Adwait_945) March 13, 2019

The controversy erupted a few weeks before the General Elections 2019, which will be held in 7 phases across 543 Lok Sabha seats.

मतलब जो भारतीय मोदी को support करता है वह बेवकूफ है

"अंगूर ना मिले तो अंगूर खट्टे"

मतलब जिन्होंने 14 मोदी जी को वोट दिया वे बेवकूफ है

और आप उम्मीद करती होगी इस साल वे आप को वोट दे

अच्छा होगा लोगों को मनाओ पप्पू को वोट देने के लिए,ना कि ऐसी stupidity करके खुद की

ऐसी तैसी कराओ — Diksha Srivastava💝💕 (@diksha0211) March 14, 2019

