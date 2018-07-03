The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress IT cell member Chirag Patnaik under section 354-A and 509 at North Avenue police station after a complaint was filed by a woman member of the IT cell.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress IT cell member Chirag Patnaik under section 354-A and 509 at North Avenue police station. The police filed the FIR after a complaint was filed by a woman member of the IT cell that Chirag Patnaik had sexually harassed her. Earlier in the day, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi appealed to the national capital police to file a case against Congress work for sexually harassing her co-member.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Chirag Patnaik on the pretext of checking her work violated her personal space by coming too close to her. The woman added that she was tolerating Chirag’s behaviour initially, out of the fear of losing her job.

The woman has also alleged Divya Spandana of misbehaviour, saying that her arrogant attitude rendered the working place intolerable.

In the matter, Congress’ social media chairperson Divya Spandana confirmed that her team has received a complaint from a woman ex-team member, alleging sexual harassment by IT cell member Chirag Patnaik.

The BJP has alleged Congress of exploiting its women party workers. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that a former social media team member of the Congress has filed a complaint against a former social media team member of the Congress has filed a complaint against a co-worker who works under the direct supervision of Divya Spandana, social media in-charge of the party.

