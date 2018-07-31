Congress social media team member Chirag Patnaik was arrested by the Delhi police on Monday arrested on the charges of sexual harassment and was later released on bail. On July 3, a former employee of the Congress social media team had filed an FIR against Patnaik and accused him of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police on Monday night arrested Congress IT Cell member Chirag Patnaik after a former colleague accused him of molestation. The accused was later released on bail. The complainant, who claimed that she was also a Congress IT cell member filed an FIR against Patnaik on July 3. The police at the North Avenue police station booked Patnaik under Section 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. 39-year-old, Chirag Patnaik is currently working as the social media manager on the Congress social media team, while the complainant no longer works there.

Following the FIR filed against Patnaik, Congress social media team head Divya Spandana issued a statement on her Twitter handle with an aim to support Patnaik. The statement was also signed by Patnaik’s team members to substantiate his “good character.” While supporting Patnaik, she also said tweeted that the complainant, who is currently not a team member, resigned due to health and personal problems. She also alleged that the complainant had never informed the party’s complaint committee regarding any such molestation. She further added that she has approached the complainant and is waiting for her response.

In response to the recent allegations against one of our team workers by an ex worker, please read the statement below- pic.twitter.com/4LVa5Hzoxk — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 3, 2018

According to the FIR filed by Delhi Police, Chirag Patnaik misused his official position to engage in perverted acts which can be termed as Sexual Harassment. It further stated that “The applicant conveyed her disapproval both verbally and by action, but Chirag Patnaik did not relent and continued with acts of harassment.”

Meanwhile, the opposition party, BJP has asked the Delhi Police to investigate the matter thoroughly and also provide the complainant security. Earlier, BJP parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi had told reporters that she has appealed to the Delhi Police to make sure that the woman who complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of the Congress should feel safe, so, she can continue her fight.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More