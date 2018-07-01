A meeting between Congress leaders and JD(S) was held in Bengaluru on Sunday, July 1 to discuss many issues ahead of the budget presentation, among which one of the was farm loan waiver. Following that JD(S) Danish Ali told media persons that farm loan waiver has been accepted by the committee.

Amid reports of many differences between the coalition partners, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka over the Budget presentation, leaders of the 2 parties have finally accepted the farm loan waiver scheme in the state, reported news agency ANI. As per media reports, the leaders of the 2 parties met on Sunday in Bengaluru to discuss many issues, among which farm loan waiver was one of them. Following the coordination meeting, JD(S) leader Danish Ali said that farm loan waiver scheme has been accepted by the committee. The details will be revealed when the budget will be presented.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Karnataka KC Venugopal.

Though media reports suggest that Siddaramaiah was not in favour of a new budget by the coalition government and that he may not even attend the meeting.

According to a report published by DNA, the 5-member committee, including Congress leader M Veerappa Moily H D Revanna, son of the former prime minister and national president of the JD(S) H D Devegowda are expected to submit the report on common minimum programme (CMP) issue.

