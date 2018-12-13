Kamal Nath will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announces MPCC. Kamal Nath's name was decided after a day-long exercise and Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to hold the chair of deputy CM. Stamping the name of Kamal Nath, Congress in a tweet said, "Our best wishes to Shri @OfficeOfKNath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm."

After a tug of war for the post of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister between senior leader Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party named Kamalnath as the new CM of the state. Kamal Nath was accompanied by Congress stalwarts AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders. The official announcement was made by MPCC after a day-long exercise. Stamping the name of Kamal Nath, Congress in a tweet said, “Our best wishes to Shri @OfficeOfKNath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm.”

After the official announcement, Kamal Nath addressed a presser and thanked the people of the state for supporting Congress. Kamal Nath said that the people of the state elected and voted for the truth. Kamal Nath added that he will try his best to serve the people of the state and fulfil the promises made by him and the party in the manifesto. Responding to a question, Kamal Nath informed that he will meet with the Governor Anandiben Patel at around 10.30 pm tonight.

“The chief ministerial post is a milestone for me. On December 13, Indira Gandhi had visited Chhindwara and handed me over to the public. I would like to thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for supporting me. I have worked with his father. That is why I am happy that he supported my selection. There are tough times ahead and we all will work together and deliver all promises. I have no greed for the chair and I had no demands as well. I have dedicated my entire life to Congress without any ambition for the chair. I have worked with Sanjay, Indira, Rajiv and Rahul Gandhi my whole life,” Kamal Nath’s statement said.

Our best wishes to Shri @OfficeOfKNath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm. pic.twitter.com/iHJe43AB9v — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2018

Madhya Pradesh CM designate Kamal Nath in Bhopal: I'll make absolute efforts to live up to the expectations of the people of Madhya Pradesh. We will fulfil all the promises mentioned in our manifesto. I'll be meeting the Governor tomorrow at 10:30 am. pic.twitter.com/mJh3AeikiW — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

Seeking an appointment with the Governor of the state, Anandiben Patel, Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath has also sent a letter to the Governor claiming to form the next government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM designate Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia at the party office in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/uw4xhdCbGO — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

