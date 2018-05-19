Congress has released two more audio tapes alleging that BJP was trying to bribe its MLAs to raise numbers before Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's trust vote this afternoon. The party has released an audio clip in which BJP Chief Minister is allegedly trying to persuade Congress MLA BS Patil to switch sides. The other tape is said to have the voice of Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra.

Congress has released two more audio tapes alleging that BJP was trying to bribe its MLAs to raise numbers before Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's trust vote this afternoon.

Just an hour before the crucial floor test in Karnataka, the Congress has released two more audio tapes alleging that BJP was trying to bribe its MLAs to raise numbers before Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s trust vote this afternoon. The party has released an audio clip in which BJP Chief Minister is allegedly trying to persuade Congress MLA BS Patil to switch sides. The other tape is said to have the voice of Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra.

In one of the tapes, the Congress claims, Mr Yeddyurappa can be heard asking BC Patil to not go along with the rest outside Karnataka in a bus, and return and extend support to BJP. In return, the Congress alleges him the position of a minister.

“Don’t go to Kochi, come back. Come back, we’ll make you a minister and help you in whatever way you want,” the person who the Congress claims is Mr Yeddyurappa can be heard saying.

Yesterday Congress had released another audio alleging that Janaradhana Reddy tried to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering him money to support Yeddyurappa.

In a tweet put out by the Karnataka Congress handle, the party has said, “Congress released an Audio clip where BJP leader Janaradhana Reddy is trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering money and posts. Janaradhana Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP President Amit Shah for doing horse trading!”

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbished the Congress charge saying, “There is a reference to Amit Shah in it… Amit Shah doesn’t do this… Several such lies have been exposed.”

The Congress and JDS alliance has been struggling to keep its flock together after governor Vajibhai Vala invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government. The Congress-JDS combine had initially sent its MLAs to Hyderabad to insulate them from pressure from the BJP. Later the Congress had also asked to install a phone recording app so that they can record offers made by the BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App