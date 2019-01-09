Congress Kerala MLA VT Balram on upper caste Quota Bill: Congress Kerala MLA VT Balram on Wednesday, January 9, expressed anguish over the upper caste Quota Bill, saying when it came to the reservation policy, we all should combat against Brahminism. While in the Constitution (124th Amendment Bill) 2019, known as the 10% quota Bill for economically backward sections among upper caste in the general category, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday with a two-thirds majority.

Congress Kerala MLA VT Balram on upper caste Quota Bill: While the debate over 10% quote Bill for economically weaker sections continued after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, January 9, VT Balram, Congress MLA from Thrithala constituency, Kerala, expressed displeasure over the Bill on Facebook. In one of his Facebook posts which was written in Malayalam, he said the very Bill shows that the Indian Constitution is being detailed. He also made a few points keeping in mind the caste system, he wrote this happens when the largest democratic country concedes to Brahminism.

The Opposition party, Congress though backed the Bill but said the way it has been brought up by the Central government in the last stage of the winter session in Parliament and just 100 days ahead of Lok Sabha polls, it was an undemocratic idea.

Meanwhile, the other controversial Bill which was recently okayed by the Central government and passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday was Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, received backlash in the BJP-ruled Assam.

Protests took place in many parts of the Northeastern state, claiming the Bill would affect the Assam’s indigenous people’s identity and would allow the entry of illegal Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, who entered Assam after 1971.

