Congress killed democracy: Criticising the Congress on the emergency, the BJP on Monday posted a video on Twitter with a hashtag saying #Congresskilleddemocracy. The video highlights the fact that how our constitution was torn apart by the Congress for its political gains. The BJP also said that the chapter of emergency was the darkest chapter in India's history.

It seems like the key political parties of India are not yet done with criticising each other over the emergency. Recently in a scathing attack at the Congress, the BJP on Monday posted a video on its Twitter handle that unleashed a dark chapter in India’s history. The video starts over with a number of news articles showing emergency being imposed in India. In the background, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrates the unforgettable era of emergency. He talks about the time when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed emergency for her political gains and the entire country was turned into a dungeon. Highlighting the struggle of JP Narayan, Modi said that thousand of democracy-lovers and patriots were sent to jails.

In a series of tweets, BJP attacked the Congress saying that the emergency declared in 1975 was the darkest period of independent India. Since morning, the BJP and its various leader took to their Twitter handles and wrote about the tragedy that the country went through because of Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ declared in 1975 was the darkest period of Independent India when constitution of India was completely disregarded and democracy was crushed. #CongressKilledDemocracy pic.twitter.com/eQQ7MDvhst — BJP (@BJP4India) June 26, 2018

Villains of #Emergency -Navin Chawla Chawla,Secretary to the Lt Governor,

had become an extra-constitutional authority & gave an order to make some

cells with asbestos roofs to 'bake' certain person in Tihar Jail Reward – Got appointed as CEC in

2005.#congresskilleddemocracy pic.twitter.com/6HFCGAIeJw — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 26, 2018

Over 1.5 lakh people offered satyagraha at 5349 places. Of them 80 thousand were RSS swayamsevaks. 44965 of them were arrested under DIR and MISA. The arrested included 2424 ladies also. 87 RSS swayasmevaks were martyred during the emergency. #CongressKilledDemocracy pic.twitter.com/gAYY0RkNTU — Friends of RSS (@RSS_Org) June 26, 2018

According to a report of International human rights organization 1,40,000 people had been arrested without trial during then Congress PM Smt. Indira Gandhi' Emergency.#CongressKilledDemocracy pic.twitter.com/QQxvQelNqf — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) June 26, 2018

In a video posted by BJP leader Amit Malviya, the BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi compared Indira Gandhi with Hitler, citing a story from the Nazi Convention of 1934. He explained that after the screening of the movie Triumph of the Will, one of Hitler’s supporter hailed him with the slogan Hitler is Germany and Germany is Hitler during the convention. He added that the same slogan echoed in 1975 when the emergency was imposed in India and became India is Indira and Indira is India.

Indira is India and India is Indira echoed the Nazi Convention of 1934 where similar slogans hailing Hitler were raised. Dr @SudhanshuTrived explains… #CongressKilledDemocracy pic.twitter.com/6rXVCqY2Ih — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 26, 2018

The video posted by the BJP came in the wake of the statement that the Congress made on Monday. Congress accepted that the emergency was a mistake, but further added that the prime minister failed to learn anything from it. Earlier, Union Minister Arun Jaitley has compared Indira Gandhi with Hitler on the occasion of 43rd anniversary of the emergency.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More