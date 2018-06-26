It seems like the key political parties of India are not yet done with criticising each other over the emergency. Recently in a scathing attack at the Congress, the BJP on Monday posted a video on its Twitter handle that unleashed a dark chapter in India’s history. The video starts over with a number of news articles showing emergency being imposed in India. In the background, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrates the unforgettable era of emergency. He talks about the time when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed emergency for her political gains and the entire country was turned into a dungeon. Highlighting the struggle of JP Narayan, Modi said that thousand of democracy-lovers and patriots were sent to jails.

In a series of tweets, BJP attacked the Congress saying that the emergency declared in 1975 was the darkest period of independent India. Since morning, the BJP and its various leader took to their Twitter handles and wrote about the tragedy that the country went through because of Indira Gandhi. 

In a video posted by BJP leader Amit Malviya, the BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi compared Indira Gandhi with Hitler, citing a story from the Nazi Convention of 1934. He explained that after the screening of the movie Triumph of the Will, one of Hitler’s supporter hailed him with the slogan Hitler is Germany and Germany is Hitler during the convention. He added that the same slogan echoed in 1975 when the emergency was imposed in India and became India is Indira and Indira is India.  

The video posted by the BJP came in the wake of the statement that the Congress made on Monday. Congress accepted that the emergency was a mistake, but further added that the prime minister failed to learn anything from it. Earlier, Union Minister Arun Jaitley has compared Indira Gandhi with Hitler on the occasion of 43rd anniversary of the emergency. 

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 