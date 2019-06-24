Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary insults Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sewage analogy, dares PM to jail Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sewage analogy. His statement resulted in creating a ruckus in Lower House of the parliament on Monday.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insults Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sewage analogy, dares PM to jail Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi: A ruckus was created in the Lower House of the parliament on Monday after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sewage water. While responding to Union Minister Pratap Sarangi’s statement comparing PM Modi with Spiritual leader Swami Vivekanand, Ranjan said that people have rights to praise their favourite leaders, however, it was not right to compare Narendra Vivekananda with Narendra Damodardas Modi.

One of the BJP MPs was quick to respond who said that it was far better than saying Indira is India, India is Indira. Responding to this, the Congress MP asserted that one just can’t compare holy Ganga to sewage water. He further urged the opposition leaders to not to poke them and say such things as they all respect the PM.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G & coal allocation scam? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji behind the bars? You came to power by calling them thieves, then how are they sitting in the parliament? pic.twitter.com/aOZnDUgAKg — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

He further targetted PM Modi-led NDA government saying the party won the 2019 Lok Sabah elections by calling them thieves. He further questioned that if UPA chairperson and Congress chief were actually thieves, how were they sitting in the parliament.

He further slammed the BJP over making no arrest in the 2G and coal allocation scam. He questioned did PM Modi manage to end Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi behind the bars. He alleged that the Congress is sitting in the Opposition due to 2G and other things.

