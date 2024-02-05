Congress Leader Amarjeet Bhagat Accuses Authorities of Targeting Opposition & Tribals Through Raids

Former Chhattisgarh Food Minister and Congress leader Amarjeet Bhagat alleged that there is an effort to discredit the opposition and tribal communities through raids. He suggested that instead of conducting raids, if the tribals were truly corrupt, they should be dealt with more severe measures. Nevertheless, he asserted that as long as he is alive, he will continue advocating for their rights.

During a press conference, ex-minister Bhagat stated, “There has been growing turmoil nationwide as central agencies target the Congress, state government, and tribal leaders. Similar actions were taken against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leading to his forced resignation. On that day, an IT team was dispatched across the state, conducting raids on my colleague’s residence as well as my own in Chhattisgarh.”

He added that there was an attempt to mentally harass them and instill an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. “We were confined to our homes for five consecutive days. Every corner of the house was surveilled by an IT team, making it appear as if we were the most corrupt individuals globally. This marks the first instance, since the establishment of Chhattisgarh, where an IT team was deployed for intimidation following a minister’s resignation,” he further stated.

Former Chief Minister Amarjeet Bhagat said that if the tribals were so corrupt then they should be shot.