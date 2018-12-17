Bhupesh Baghel swearing-in: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The swearing in was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel. Along with Baghel, two other Congress leaders — Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu — also took oath as ministers in the newly formed Chhattisgarh government.

Bhupesh Baghel swearing-in: Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel who has been associated with the party since 1985, was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday evening in Raipur indoor stadium. Bhupesh Baghel oath-taking ceremony was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel. The swearing-in was earlier scheduled to take place at Science College ground, however, it was later changed to Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclone storm Phethai, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

Apart from Bhupesh Baghel, earlier in day, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath took oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Ashok Gehlot took oath as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. The Congress party improved its performance in the recently held assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Rahul Gandhi-led party overthrown the BJP government in all the three states, giving a signal that 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which so far were being termed not a tough election for the BJP, would not be easy.

Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as the next Chief Minister of #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/YMOnKaOf92 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

Raipur: T. S. Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu take oath as ministers #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/gZcJs2YGxy — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

In the recently concluded Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party in the state and bagged 68 seats while BJP won only 15. The Janata Congress led by Ajit Jogi, who was the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh from 2000-2003, won only 5 seats. The BJP has been ruling the state for the past three consecutive terms and many political analysts say that it was the anti-incumbency factor which acted in Congress’ favour.

However, the Congress party is off the view that it was the result of BJP government flawed policies that led to its defeat in the elections. Congress alleged that the Raman Singh-led government had failed to control the Naxalism in the state and there was no development on the ground.

