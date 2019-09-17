Former Union Minister P Chidambaram at a rally in Madhya Pradesh said people wearing saffron robes were defaming the holy colour hinting at the increasing number of rape incidents.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday claimed that people wearing saffron robes were rapists inside temples who have tainted the existence of ancient Sanatana Dharma. He said God would not spare them for committing such heinous acts.

Speaking at the Sant Samagam organised by Madhya Pradesh Adhyatmik Vibhag in Bhopal, Singh said Jai Shri Ram slogan has been hijacked by the vested interests. He added that the slogan should actually be Jai Siya Ram and asked why is Sita omitted in the slogan.

The event saw the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and saints from across the state. Organised by the MP spirituality department, the event also had Narmada Mandakini trust chairman Computer Baba who demanded the temples be permanently allotted to those running them on the government land.

#WATCH Digvijaya Singh, Congress in Bhopal: Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even god will forgive them. pic.twitter.com/psAQcd1R7p — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Computer Baba also said temples should be availed with free electricity and saints should be given pensions. Reiterating Computer Baba’s demand for land, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said if industrialists and traders could be allotted land, then why not Sadhus. He assured the Sadhus that their demands will be fulfilled and they need not raise such demands again.

Earlier also the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had sparked controversy over his statement on the BJP and Bajrang Dal. He had accused the right-wing idealogues of receiving money from Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence. He alleged that Hindus were spying for ISI more than the Muslims.

The Congress leader has landed in soup for his controversial remarks yet another time. BJP Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal slammed Singh for insulting saffron and said he was playing on the agenda of the missionaries.

The BJP spokesperson added that the Congress leader’s remarks were grossly objectionable and embarrassing. He added that one perpetrator does not make the entire saffron band a blot.

He also asked MP chief minister Kamal Nath if the saint conference had an agenda to insult the saints across the country. This year, Digvijaya Singh contested from the Bhopal constituency for Lok Sabha elections and lost to BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

