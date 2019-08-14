Congress leader Digvijaya Singh warns Centre: Senior Congres leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said that the government's unilateral move to abrogate Article 370 will worsen the situation and escalate the situation in the region. He also said that move was against the policy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaniyat. On August 05, the Centre announced the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's autonomous status.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh warns Centre: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has strongly opposed the revocation of Article 370 that once granted special rights to the subjects of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Centre’s move will escalate tensions in the region. He said that the BJP-led government’s move was not the right decision as they took it without taking people of the Valley in confidence. The Congress veteran cautioned Centre to not forget the geography of the region as Kashmir is surrounded by Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

On Tuesday, Singh stoked a row for his remarks following the abrogation of Article 370 and the decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. He warned that if the government did not handle Kashmir carefully it would slip out of the country’s hands. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has junked the policy of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s policy of Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaniyat.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status was not in accordance with the Vajpayee’s policy and PM Modi has duped it. In a major decision taken on August 05, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 and division of the state. The move surprised political pundits as it was seen as a unilateral decision without even informing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government had resorted to a massive clampdown in the troubled state before the decision. Thousands of troops were transported to Kashmir to thwart any protests. The Valley also witnessed a complete communication gag for the first time in its history. Mobile and landline services and the internet were suspended. Even news channels were taken off the air.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App