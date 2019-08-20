Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad barred from visiting Jammu and Kashmir again: Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at Jammu Airport and sent back to India. It was the second time in a month that the Congress general secretary was barred from visiting the Valley.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad barred from visiting Jammu and Kashmir again: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at Jammu Airport on Tuesday afternoon and sent back to Delhi, reported the PTI quoting state Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. The reports said that the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir left for Jammu at around 1:30 pm today. He boarded flight No. UK – 812 Vistara Airlines and arrived at the Jammu airport at 2:55 pm.

The Congress spokesperson added that Azad was detained at the Jammu airport on the orders of Jammu administration. He was not allowed to visit his home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters. He was then sent back to Delhi at 4:10 pm. It was the second time in the month that the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha was not allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

GN Azad on being stopped at Jammu Airport: It’s not right for democracy. If mainstream political parties won’t visit, then who will go? Three former CMs J&K are already under house arrest and one former CM of J&K not being allowed to enter the state, it is a sign of intolerance. pic.twitter.com/QKHL8y56VY — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Reacting on the matter, Azad termed it as a sign of intolerance. He said that it was not right for democracy as mainstream political leaders were being stopped at Jammu Airport. He questioned that if mainstream political leaders would not visit the Valley then who would? He noted that while three of the former Jammu and Kashmir CMs were under house arrest, one of them was not being to enter the state.

Earlier on August 8, the local administration stopped the Congress general secretary at the Srinagar International airport and sent him back to Delhi. He was on his way to meet the Congress workers and assess the situation in the Valley after the Centre decided to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution along with bifurcating the state into two union territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

