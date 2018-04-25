Ghulam Nabi Patel, a senior Congress leader, was on Wednesday shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pulwama district. Sharing her condolence, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, GN Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated."

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel on Wednesday was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Pulwama district by suspected militants. According to reports, the police while speaking on the incident said that the gunman believed to be separatist militants who shot dead the Congress leader at the main square of Rajpora. During the gunfight, Ghulam Nabi Patel’s personal security officers (PSOs) were also injured in the incident.

The senior Congress leader was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by suspected militants but he succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. Patel’s personal security officials Imtiyaz Zargar and Bilal Ahmed Mir have been admitted to hospital. Local and witnesses report that the Ghulam Nabi Patel was in his SUV along with his security personnel when he was attacked by militants at Rajpora chowk. Following the incident, no militant outfit has so far taken the responsibility for the attack. Ghulam Nabi Patel was a former PDP leader and later joined the Congress party.

#Visuals from Pulwama: Two injured security personnel of former PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel admitted to hospital after terrorists fired upon the leader & them in Rajpora. Ghulam Nabi Patel succumbed to his injuries. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9RiPwkh0WY — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz also said, "In a despicable attack, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead in Rajpora, Kashmir. My deepest condolences to his family. His two PSOs are battling injuries. Please keep them in your prayers."

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz also said, “In a despicable attack, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead in Rajpora, Kashmir. My deepest condolences to his family. His two PSOs are battling injuries. Please keep them in your prayers.”

While National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, “What terrible news to start the day with here. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased & prayers for the injured. Allah Jannat naseeb karay.” Speaking on reports that neither PDP or Congress is accepting that Ghulam Nabi Patel was their leader, Omar further added, “Ghulam Nabi Patel is being denied the dignity of having been assassinated for belonging to a political party just so the PDP & Congress can lie to their workers to claim they aren’t at risk from militant bullets. How tragic that Patel Sahib, a political worker assassinated by militants in Kashmir is being disowned by both the PDP & Congress. If neither party is willing to own him as one of their own let’s just call him a NC worker so his death is not in vain.”

