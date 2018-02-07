Taking out a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad urged in Upper House, not to convert the public broadcaster into BJP's TV. Azad's remarks came soon after TMC member O'Brien alleged that the first five minutes of his speech on Motion of Thanks to the Presidential address was blacked out by Rajya Sabha TV.

Alleging “discrimination” against the opposition parties while giving coverage on Rajya Sabha TV, the Congress on Wednesday urged the House not to convert the public broadcaster into BJP’s TV. “It’s a serious issue. All the political parties should be given proper coverage by the Rajya Sabha TV. Around five minutes of Derek O’Brien’s speech was not telecast on the Rajya Sabha TV. “This is Rajya Sabha TV, do not make it BJP TV,” Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said in the Upper House. Azad’s remarks came soon after TMC member O’Brien alleged that the first five minutes of his speech on Motion of Thanks to the Presidential address was blacked out by Rajya Sabha TV. Raking up the issue through a point of order, O’Brien said Rajya Sabha TV stopped the broadcast of his speech.

Azad, later, demanded an inquiry into the matter by a panel of all-party representatives.”I was watching Rajya Sabha TV on Monday night and I found that 98% coverage was given to BJP President Amit Shah’s speech while opposition’s parties view were aired only for 16 seconds. “Don’t do this. The matter needs to inquired by the all-party representatives,” Azad said. On Tuesday Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal had alleged that the Rajya Sabha TV has become Bharatiya Janata Party’s TV. Recently the Congress leader slammed the BJP and PM Modi asserted phone calls have been tapped of many leaders and he recalls how India was ruling Gandhian period. Taking out a dig at the BJp, he asserted the freedom of speech and express has been hampered.