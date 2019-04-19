Congress leader Hardik Patel was slapped during a rally in Gujarat's Surendra Nagar. The attacker was detained immediately after the incident, reports said.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was slapped at a rally in Gujarat ‘s Surendra Nagar on Friday. The incident took place when Hardik Patel was addressing a Jan Aakrosh Sabha and suddenly a man walked up on the stage and slapped him. The video shared by ANI shows, Hardik Patel speaking on the mic and a man donning white colour Kurta Pyjama slapping him. The attacker was detained immediately after the incident, reports said.

Hardik Patel has emerged as a star campaigner for Gujarat Congress after he joined the Congress at a rally near Adalaj village in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on March 12, 2019. The Congress leader is now trying to attract voters by questioning the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues concerning farmers and unemployment.

#WATCH Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during a rally in Surendranagar,Gujarat pic.twitter.com/VqhJVJ7Xc4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Patel started campaigning on April 3, 2019, after his close aide and the Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya filed his nomination for the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, he was campaigning for the Congress in the Patidar dominated constituencies.

Patel, who emerged as a leader during the Patidar reservation agitation which took place in Gujarat in 2015, supported the Congress during the 2017 state Assembly elections.

Gujarat will vote for all 26 Lok Sabha seats on April 23, 2019.

