Congress leader Hardik Patel won’t be able to contest the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld his conviction in the 2015 Mehsana rioting case. The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected Congress leader Hardik Patel’s plea seeking suspension of his conviction in the case. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Hardik Patel won’t be able to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election due to his conviction.

In July 2018, the sessions court at Visnagar had sentenced Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel to two years’ imprisonment for his involvement in rioting and arson in Visnagar town during the 2015 Patidar quota movement. Patel moved the state high court seeking a stay on the conviction as he wanted to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on a Congress ticket.

While public prosecutor Mitesh Amin argued before justice A G Uraizee that Patel was facing as many as 17 cases which reflected badly on his conduct, defence lawyer I H Syed said his client will face irreparable loss if the conviction did not stay.

