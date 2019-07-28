Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passed away at around 1:30 am on Sunday at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Reddy was survived by his wife, twin sons, and a daughter.

Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy has passed away on Sunday at around 1:30 am on July 28, 2019. The former union minister was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Gachibowli, Hyderabad with a high fever on Saturday. The congress leader breathed his last on Sunday. He had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Born in 1942, Jaipal Reddy was survived by his wife, twin sons, and a daughter. He joined politics as a student leader of Osmania University. In the 1970s, he contested his first Assembly election on Congress ticket. Reddy was an MLA of Kalwakurthy between 1969 and 1984, a constituency in Andhra Pradesh for four terms. He contested the 1980 Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully from Medak seat against former PM Indira Gandhi. He was the general secretary of the Janata Party from 1985 to 1988.

He later resigned from the Congress during the time of emergency when former prime minister Indira Gandhi was heading the party. Reddy joined Janata Party. Within years, he later joined Janata Dal. He had held several key ministeries in the union cabinet in both Congress-led I and II regimes. He was elected to the Lok Sabha five times

Reddy had been the union minister for several departments including Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Science and Technology.

Reddy was shifted to Science and Technology minister from Petroleum ministery when he refused to budge to Reliance demands over gas allocation. He was known for his oratory skills. During his early years as an MLA, he was heard with attention in the assembly.

Telangana: Former Union Minister and Congress leader, Jaipal Reddy, passes away in Hyderabad. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/kqbCJAH7jH — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App