Demanding a thorough investigation by the RBI into the alleged Rs 11,400-crore PNB fraud, the Congress party demanded to fix accountability of the finance ministry and the management of defaulting banks would be fixed within 60 days. On February 14, the PNB informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it had detected fraudulent and unauthorised transactions amounting to Rs 11,400 crore at its Brady House branch in Mumbai.

I am surprised that despite our prime minister being the most expensive 'chowkidar' (watchman), why are all these (banking frauds) happening under his nose: Kapil Sibal

Taking an aggressive stand on the bank fraudulent issue, the Congress party demanded a stringent probe by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) into the alleged Rs 11,400 crore PNB scam, the party asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should assure the nation that the accountability of the finance ministry and the management of the defaulting banks should fix the monetary riddles within 60 days. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal taking a dig at PM Modi said, “I am surprised that despite our prime minister being the most expensive ‘chowkidar’ (watchman), why are all these (banking frauds) happening under his nose.”

At a press conference, the Congress party made four demands to PM Modi which includes: the PM should assure the nation that swift communication system of all banks will be connected to their core banking system in 30 days. In order to strengthen regulation, the Congress leader demanded that every message in the past 5 years should be checked by the banks if they are supported by Genuine Underlying Transactions in order to expose any other frauds that are as yet to be undetected, the entire process should be done within 30 days.

ALSO READ: PNB scam a failed attempt to defame PM Modi’s image, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

He also asserted that the PM should also assure the nation that the RBI will conduct a forensic audit of all the communications and messages while cross-checking them with transactions within 60 days and the report should be made public. On February 14, the PNB informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it had detected “fraudulent and unauthorised transactions” amounting to Rs 11,400 crore at its Brady House branch in Mumbai. The share price of the country’s second-largest public sector bank immediately plunged 9.81%.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi breaks his silence on PNB scam; says those involved in financial irregularities won’t be spared

ALSO READ: PNB scam: Bank took crores of rupees in commission from Nirav Modi’s commercial transactions, alleges lawyer

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App