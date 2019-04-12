One of the most prominent Congress leaders, Khushbu Sundar slapped a man who misbehaved with her during a party rally in Bengaluru on April 10, 2019. Police took immediate action against the man and took him away from the rally venue.

Actor-turned-politician and Congress leader Khushboo Sundar slapped a man who groped her during a party rally in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The incident took place when Khushboo Sundar was campaigning for Bengaluru Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad. While Khushboo Sundar was making her way through the crowd towards the campaign vehicle, she was groped and she turned around and slapped a man. Police took immediate action against the man and took him away from the rally venue.

The video of the incident in which a prominent woman leader can be seen slapping a man has now gone viral on social media platforms. She was moving towards a vehicle in order to participate in the rally and was accompanied by Rizwan Arshad and Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris when the incident took place.

A veteran actor of the Tamil film industry, even though she debuted in Hindi films in 1980, Khushboo is a popular TV show host and wields considerable influence in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. She is also a member of the All India Congress Committee and the party’s national spokesperson.

Rizwan Arshad said that Khushboo slapped the man because he misbehaved with her. He also said that he has asked the City Police to take action against the culprit. A senior officer, however, stated that no complaint regarding the incident has been filed yet. Social media has turned up in support for her and many users have hailed her quick reaction as a befitting response to loutish behaviour.

