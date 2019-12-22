Congress' Rahul Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of dividing people so they don't have to answer on unemployment and deteriorating economy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes out all guns blazing and targetter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over recently formed contentious Citizenship Amendment Law ( CAA). On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi alleged Prime Minister and Home Minister are dividing the country through NRC-CAA as they can’t face people who are facing problems like unemployment and detriorating economy.

In a tweet, addressing the youth of the country, Rahul Gandhi said dear youth Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing India hiding behind hate.

He said the only way to defeat them is by showing love and support towards every Indian.

Congress leader’s comments came at the time when there is a tensed situation in most of the parts of the country. Reports said protests have been held in over 13 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Several incidents of violence and destruction of public property have been reported from many areas.

The protesters have been stating that this Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA) along with National Register of Citizens (NRC) would target a perticular community which is a staright violation of Article 14 ( Right to Equality).

Rahul Gandhi’s comments came a few hours after Prime Minister held a mega rally at Delhi’ Ram Leela Maidan. In his speech, PM said the CAA-NRC will not snatch any citizens right, in fact, it will provide shelter to non-muslim minorities living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He alleged that Opposition has been spreading misinformation on the law.

The contentious law was passed earlier this month by the Parliament with Ayes from 125 MPs, while 105 voted in against.

Reports said 13 people lost their lives in a clash between Police and protesters in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. While many died in Assam, Karnataka, and other parts of the country were the protests are on.

