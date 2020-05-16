Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference with media on Saturday where he talked on the measures to be taken amid Coronavirus situation in the nation. He also shared his condolences over migrants' death in UP the accident.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a video press conference to address media over the COVID-19 situation in India. Rahul said the Indian economy is under crisis, especially small businessmen, labours are facing a huge crisis. Right now everyone is facing trouble and it is heartbreaking to see the migrants walking on the roads to reach home, said Gandhi.

He said that now it is required to give money in hand to the people o that they can survive in their business and to revive the economy of the country if the government would not support the migrants, labor class people and the small businessmen than it won’t be easy to regain the economy. Rahul Gandhi also suggested that no it is the time to ease lockdown. He said that the government needs to open the lockdown but with some planning. It should be lifted via intelligence and care. Rahul suggested that the people of old age and all those who are in vulnerable stages must be kept under care. Also, people suffering from heart disease or other immunity deficiencies must follow the rules strictly.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 24 migrant laborers who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. He said that he prays the deceased rest in peace and those who were injured recover soon. In yet another mishap involving migrants, 24 labourers were killed after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

