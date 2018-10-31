Shashi Tharoor sends notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad: Tharoor asked Prasad to apologise him within 48 hours or face legal action for making false and defamatory statements against him. During a press conference in New Delhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that Shashi Tharoor, who himself is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar murder case, disrespected Lord Shiva and sought an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Tharoor's remarks.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sent a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the latter’s ‘murder accused’ remark on Wednesday. Tharoor asked Prasad to apologise him within 48 hours or face legal action for making false and defamatory statements against him. During a press conference in New Delhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday reportedly said that Shashi Tharoor, who himself is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar murder case, disrespected Lord Shiva and sought an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Tharoor’s remarks. Referring to Tharoor as a one of the Congress’ small leader, Prasad asserted that Rahul Gandhi claims himself to be a devotee of Lord Shiv while one of his leaders has almost abused the sanctity of Shiv Linga.

Earlier on Sunday while addressing an audience at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, Tharoor quoted an unnamed RSS source who had once compared PM Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, adding that you can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either. Besides this, Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP had also criticised PM Modi in his new book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, over the recent mob lynchings in the country.

