After prompting a huge controversy with his statement “would abduct the girl a boy has liked,” it seems BJP MLA Ram Kadam is in serious trouble as a former Maharashtra minister on Thursday allegedly announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who cuts off the BJP MLA’s tongue. Recently a video featuring Congress leader Subodh Saoji surfaced on several social media platforms and went viral in no time. In the video, Saoji attacked Kadam saying, being a legislator the statement was quite inappropriate. He further added that he strongly condemns his remark stating girls should be adducted and announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who comes forward to slit his tongue.

Besides Saoji, BJP MLA has also come under the attack from ally Shiv Sena and several other opposition parties. A notice has been issued against Kadam by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women over his remark. The organisation has also sought a reply from the BJP MLA to state reason for making such a statement.

#WATCH: Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Subodh Savji says ‘I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted.' (06.09.18) pic.twitter.com/Y3h8AR7Vd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

The entire controversy erupted on Tuesday, September 4, after a video featuring BJP MLA Kadam surfaced on social media in which he can be seen claiming that he will kidnap a girl if she refuses a proposal from a boy. He also said that he will help the boy to elope with her. Besides the wrath coming from the several parties, Kadam has also irked several BJP leader as he brought shame to the party with his statement.

The incident took place when Kadam was addressing a huge crowd at a ‘dahi handi’ event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night. In the video, Kadam can be seen taking questions from the youngsters in the crowd who ask him what to do if a girl rejects their proposal.

Meanwhile, Kadam has claimed that he didn’t say anything objectionable during the event. He said that his statement was distorted as if there was something objectionable several journalists, present at the event, would have reported it.

