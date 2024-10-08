Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Congress Leader Syed Suhail Bukhari Claims ‘People Decided To Oust BJP’ From Jammu And Kashmir

Congress Leader Syed Suhail Bukhari Claims ‘People Decided To Oust BJP’ From Jammu And Kashmir

With early trends of the Election Commission on Tuesday indicating a lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Syed Suhail Bukhari said people have decided to oust BJP from the region and emphasized that the INDIA alliance will form a government with huge margin.

“We had already told that the way a huge number of people voted, they had decided to oust BJP from here…in an indirect rule, an L-G was imposed on people and they were kept deprived of their basic rights. The election is happening after 10 years…people were angry…INDIA alliance will form govt in J&K with a huge margin,” Bukhari said.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday warned the BJP not to “pull off any tricks” if the mandate of the people is against them.
He also exuded confidence in the win of the NC-Congress alliance in the election.

“We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon,” Omar Abdullah told reporters here.

“There should be transparency. If people’s mandate is against BJP, they shouldn’t pull off any tricks,” he added.

He said that his party allied with Congress to win the election. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the election after a gap of ten years. However, Omar Abdullah said it’s still early to say if they will need the support of parties like the PDP.

“Neither have we asked for any support from them nor have we received any support…let the result come. Not sure why we are so restless, let the result come, right now nobody has the number…right now we are not in need (of their support) …once the result is out, we will analyse,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1

(With Inputs From ANI)

