In a major breakthrough, a sedition complaint was filed against senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz on Thursday, June 29, for making 'derogatory' statements against the Indian armed forces.

The unprecedented move comes after Soz said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is misused by the Army

A sedition complaint was filed against Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz in Delhi court on Thursday, June 29 for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against the Indian Army. The breakthrough came after advocate Shashi Bhushan filed a complaint at the Patiala House Court, reported news agency ANI. The unprecedented move comes after Soz said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is misused by the Army. He also blamed the media was misinterpreting his statement on backing former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s assessment in his upcoming book, Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle.

While Azad sparked controversy by saying that more civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to excessive Army operations than terrorists. Azad made the statement in a TV interview after the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called to end the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley.

The complaint also accused the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti of pervading hatred and trying to destroy the country’s image.

Criminal complaint filed against Congress senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz in Delhi's Patiala House Court for making 'seditious statements against Indian Army'. — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

However, the Congress party dodged from Soz’s statement and said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will continue to do so.

While in a presser, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that many people make statements so that they gain ‘cheap’ publicity through friends of the media.

