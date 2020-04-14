Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor react to PM Modi's decision on extending lockdown. Take a look at the tweets—

After various demands and suggestions from the Chief Ministers of the states, finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in the battle to fight COVID-19. Recently, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came up with a unique way of referring to PM Modi’s speech comparing it to Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark. He added that Modi should have also discussed about GDP allocation and monetary injections but unfortunately no word. Not just Abhishek but many others also shredded PM Modi’s idea of extending the lockdown.

Further, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also reacted minutes after PM Modi’s speech and said that the poor class of people are left for the first 21 days and now 19 more days without food and jobs. He added that there is no money and food but still the government is not ready to release food or money.

Further, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also reacted and revealed that though he supports PM’s decision on the lockdown, he should have also announced something important about serious reliefs.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Take care of elderly, download Aarogya Setu app, here are the 7 guidelines issued by PM Modi regarding lockdown 2.0

But beyond the lockdown, what was ‘new’ in PM’s new year message? It is obvious that livelihood for the poor — their survival — is not among the priorities of the government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2020

I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @narendraModi of #Lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, JanDhan accounts, GST dues to states,&aid to sweeten the pill. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020

Apart from the Congress leaders, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal also reacted on Modi’s decision and announced that the national capital will purely abide by the lockdown measures. Further, after Maharastra, Delhi hits the charts at the second position in the number of positive COVIS-19 cases in India with total 1,510 cases and 28 deaths. Further, India reports total 10,363 cases that include 8, 988 active cases with 1,035 discharged from the hospital and 339 deaths.

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 10,363 (including 8988 active cases, 1035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Ie7tMvDstv — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App