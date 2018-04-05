United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a protest along with other opposition members against the Narendra Modi led-Bharatiya Janata Party outside the Parliament on Thursday, April 5 on various issues such as SC/ST Act, farmer distress, failing to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board and granting special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Opposition parties raised technical issues and insisted that no legislative business can take without discussions on the PNB scam-Nirav Modi bank fraud, farmer distress, the Sc/ST Act among others

A protest led by Opposition members, mainly by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi against the Narendra Modi led-Bharatiya Janata Party outside the Parliament on Thursday, April 5, raising various issues such as SC/ST Act, farmer distress, failing to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board and granting special status for Andhra Pradesh. Recently, both the Houses of the Parliament saw disruptions in its proceeding because of several protests and agitations by its members. A deadlock was witnessed on Thursday, the 21st day of the session, with both Houses adjourned.

On Wednesday, The upper house was adjourned on 10 occasions. The government wanted to take up for passage an anti-corruption Bill, which is already pending for 4 years. The Opposition parties raised technical issues and insisted that no legislative business can take without discussions on the PNB scam-Nirav Modi bank fraud, farmer distress, the Sc/ST Act among others.

On Monday, April 2, witnessed Bharat Bandh as Dalits all over the nation as violence simmered over the apex court’s ruling diluting of SC/SC Act, killing 9 and left many wounded. Other issues include Centre’s failure in constituting Cauvery Water Management Board. The Cauvery water dispute has been the bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu political parties have called for a state-wide shutdown as part of the protest against the Centre.

