Congress leaves 7 Lok Sabha seats for SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress has decided to leave Lok Sabha 7 seats for Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh and the party will not be contesting on Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and the seats from where BSP chief Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh will contest forthcoming parliamentary polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar announced in a press briefing on Sunday. On Saturday, the Congress had entered into an electoral pact with Krishan Patel faction of Apna Dal. The Apna Dal will contest from two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh – Gonda and Pilibhit.

Earlier today, Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi reached Lucknow for a three-day visit in Uttar Pradesh to discuss poll strategy with party workers.

This came a day after the Sonelal faction of Apna Dal tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party for 2019 polls. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The party had held deliberations with Makhan Dal earlier and the ally had said they were fine are fine with whatever seats the Congress gave them, Babbar said.

He further said that the party had reached an agreement on seven seats with Jan Adhikar party (JAP). Out of those seven, JAP will fight on 5 and the Congress will fight on 2, Babbar said.

The Congress has been cold-shouldered by the Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as they have finalised the grand alliance without involving the grand old party, leaving just Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats – pocket boroughs of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha and they rightly say the road to Delhi goes through Lucknow.

