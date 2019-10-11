Congress is likely to announce the Delhi unit chief today. The post of Congress Delhi unit fell vacant after the death of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit earlier this year.

The Congress is likely to appoint its party chief for the national capital today. Several MPs and key leaders who are working in the capital for the past several decades are on the front for the post. AICC in-charge PC Chacko met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday over the demand to choose the new chief for the party unit.

The post of president for Delhi Congress fell vacant after former chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away this year. Being the long-serving chief minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years. Sheila Dikshit-led Congress won the three consecutive electoral wins in the national capital.

In 2013, Delhi Assembly elections, Sheila was defeated by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency with a huge margin. Later, she was declared as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. on January this year, Sheila was appointed as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Also Read: Have come to say hello for Dussehra, jokes Karti Chidambaram after appearing before ED in INX media case

Congress leaders including JP Agarwal, Ajay Maken, and Kirti Azad are the frontrunners for the post. Leaders in the national capital have said that the Delhi unit chief announcement delay is hurting the party’s image for the assembly polls scheduled early next year.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are slated to be held next year. While during the last Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress had improved its vote bank and successfully crashed AAP on the third post after BJP and Congress. In 2015, the AAP had routed the BJP by winning 67 out of 70 seats. While the BJP won just 3 seats and the Congress failed to claim a single seat in the last Assembly polls.

While BJP is headed by singer-turned-politician from Bihar Manoj Tiwari and AAP by Arvind Kejriwal. Congress will decide its chief for the Delhi unit today.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App