Congress Lodges Complaint With ECI Over Modi's Kanyakumari Meditation Break

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to embark on a two-day meditation retreat in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari has sparked controversy, with the Congress party lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Scheduled to coincide with the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, Modi’s meditation break has raised concerns about potential violations of the 48-hour silence period preceding the elections.

The Congress delegation, led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, expressed concerns that Modi’s meditation retreat during the silence period could amount to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Singhvi emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process, urging the ECI to ensure that no campaigning takes place during the designated silence period.

Singhvi highlighted the need for impartiality and adherence to electoral regulations, stressing that all political leaders must abide by the rules governing the election process. The Congress delegation submitted a total of 28 complaints alleging various violations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its top leaders, including Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Among the complaints raised by the Congress, concerns were raised about the dissemination of “false, misleading, and divisive” content by the BJP to sway public opinion. Instances of alleged misinformation included the circulation of doctored videos and the propagation of communal rhetoric aimed at disparaging political opponents.

In addition to concerns about Modi’s meditation retreat, the Congress highlighted instances of derogatory and communal remarks made by BJP leaders during their election campaign speeches. The party called for strict action against those found to be in violation of electoral laws, urging the ECI to uphold the principles of fairness and transparency in the electoral process.

The Congress’s complaints underscored the need for accountability and responsible conduct among political parties and candidates, especially during the critical phase of elections. With the final phase of Lok Sabha polling approaching, the Congress emphasized the importance of safeguarding the democratic principles that underpin India’s electoral system.

As the ECI deliberates on the Congress’s complaints and assesses the potential ramifications of Modi’s meditation retreat, the spotlight remains on the need for stringent enforcement of electoral regulations to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. The outcome of these deliberations will not only shape the outcome of the elections but also determine the integrity of India’s democratic institutions.

READ MORE : PM Modi To Meditate At Kanyakumari’s Vivekananda Rock: Honoring Spiritual Legacy And Strategic Outreach

Show Full Article