Congress party lodged an FIR against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy over his cocaine remark on Rahul Gandhi. Congress party said in a statement that the statement is highly condemnable and can disturb the peace among people.

Congress general secretary PL Punia said that the Congress party has filed a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy over his cocaine remark on Rahul Gandhi.

PL Punia said the Congress party registered an FIR against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy over his remark on Rahul Gandhi at Kotwali Nagar Barabanki. He also said that the Congress party demands strict action against the BJP leader.

Earlier BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, that the Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine and will fail a dope test.

The complaint against Swamy read, Swamy’s statement was completely false and he made this remark deliberately to insult Rahul Gandhi. it’s also said that Swamy’s statement can encourage hostility between political parties and provoke people. This kind of comment can also disturb the peace among people.

The complaint has been registered under 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person),504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reacting on the incident, Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, Swamy’s statement was highly condemnable and unacceptable. He also said that Swamy disrespected Rahul Gandhi and at the same time the Congress party in the state of Chattisgarh and all over the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App