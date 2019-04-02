Congress manifesto 2019: The Congress leaders claimed the document will "address the concerns of the farmers, youth, women, small and medium scale industries, minorities, healthcare sector, foreign policy, national security among others" if voted to power in 2019. The party in its election manifesto also promised to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act - AFSPA.

Congress manifesto 2019: The Congress Party launched its 2019 election manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on Tuesday. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh released the manifesto titled “Congres will deliver” for the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leaders claimed the document will “address the concerns of the farmers, youth, women, small and medium scale industries, minorities, healthcare sector, foreign policy, national security among others” if voted to power in 2019. The party in its election manifesto also promised to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act – AFSPA.

At Congress’ election manifesto release, Rahul Gandhi said whatever has been stated in this manifesto will be implemented because he didn’t want to emulate what PM Narendra Modi has done on poll promises.

Rahul Gandhi said his party had initiated the process of to draft the 2019 election manifesto about a year back and he himself spoke to former finance minister P Chidambaram and former prime minister Deve Gowda in this regard. He also instructed them that the manifesto shouldn’t be made in closed rooms but this should reflect the wishes of the people of India.

