Congress, Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's BSP, Ajit Singh's RLD are working on a broad engagement to counter the BJP in 2019 General Elections. Reports say that the objective is to grab maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats which is 80. However, discussions on seat sharing are yet to he held.

Congress, Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s BSP, Ajit Singh’s RLD is working on a broad engagement in one of the most important states Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If reports are to be believed then SP, BSP, Congress and RLD might held meetings to decide on the seat-sharing process for 2019 General Elections as Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of elected MPs which is 80 to the Lok Sabha and making strongholds in Uttar Pradesh is a must for any party which aims to sweep the general elections. In 2014 General Elections, BJP sweep 73 out of 80 seats in the state.

Ahead of 2019 general elections, several attempts are being made by the Congress party to establish a united opposition in order to defeat the BJP. The party is in talks with several regional and small parties to work out a combination before next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Reports also suggest that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is in talks with Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati in respect to the upcoming elections in three crucial states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates PTI’s Imran Khan on his victory in Pakistan elections

Meanwhile, talks were also being held between Mayawati and Congress to fight together against the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls. However, things have not been finalised due to disagreement over the issue of seats. Mayawati had previously said that its alliance with any party will depend on the number of seats her party will be offered. Reports say that Mayawati’s BSP demanded 50 seats in a total of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, however, Congress refused to go beyond 30.

Time and again, discussions on establishing a united opposition ahead of the 2019 polls are taking place frequently between leading opposition parties but nothing conclusive has so far come to the table. However, SP and BSP did taste the success in UP bypolls — Gorakhpur and Phulpur — when they fought unitedly and defeated the BJP in the two constituencies.

Also Read: Vasundhara Raje blames unemployment for lynchings, says she is not God

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More