Congress meet begins in PM Modi’s home turf:: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is likely to address the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmadabad today for the first time, reports said. Later, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka will address a rally at Adlaj in Gujarat with the slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

The two-day Congress session is being held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf Gujarat to discuss the current political scenario in light of the forthcoming elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The CWC will also review the preparations of the party for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and discuss the party’s strategy to counter BJP on national issues. Patidar leader Hardik Patel is also expected to join Congress at the meeting in presence of Rahul Gandhi, reports said.

In the evening, the Congress top brass will hold a strategy session to defeat Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will chair the meet while former PM Manmohan Singh and senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram will attend the meeting.

For Congress General Secretary and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi, this will be the first meeting of the CWC – which is known as the highest decision-making body of the Grand Old Party.

Reports said, the CWC meeting was scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on February 28, but it was postponed due to growing tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, when more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terrorist attack.

The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years after it was held there at Bhavnagar in 1961.

On July 22, 2018, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had chaired the first meeting to discuss 2019 poll strategies along with other party members following the reconstitution of the Congress Working Committee by him.

