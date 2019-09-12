In a meeting chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the party will be discussing plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at party headquarters. All state heads and other leaders have been invited for the meeting at Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The Congress in a key meeting today gathered to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, state pracharaks or motivators like RSS to expand Congress’outreach programme. Interim party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and AK Antony have arrived at All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

Others to have convened for the meeting include Congress general secretaries, in-charges of the States, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Pradesh Congress committee presidents of all states. This will be the first meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi since she took party charge after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the top leadership. The party is expected to discuss a training programme for appointment of Preraks or motivators at the district level across the country to strengthen party connectivity.

It’s the first time that a programme of this sort has been thought-of with the state chiefs being asked to shortlist leaders for the role of Pracharaks. The idea seems to have been inspired from RSS that already has pracharaks across the country.

The national election debacle has left the Congress party in shambles with reports of party infighting making rounds every now and then. It started with Rahul Gandhi’s resignation who was adamant to withdraw it while the party, on the other hand, was indecisive when it came to chalking out a name for the top post. Meanwhile, several party leaders have resigned including the newly inducted North Mumbai candidate Urmila Matondkar and former Mumbai Congress chief Kripashankar Singh.

Matondkar cited internal fighting and petty politics as the reason for her resignation. In Madhya Pradesh also there has been rift over state Congress president post with chief minister Kamal Nath and party secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia aiming for the same post. Soon after reports on the internal feud, Nath asserted that he had no problem in whoever becomes the Congress state president and added that such a decision should be made only after consultation with top leadership. Last week he had also met Sonia Gandhi over internal rift speculation and she reportedly raised concerns over discipline issue in the party.

