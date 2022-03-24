Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was barred from entering Bogtui village in West Bengal on Thursday, where eight people were burned alive earlier this week, including three women and two children.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha and other party members were halted near the hamlet in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where they sat on the road and staged a protest asking that they be allowed to enter the village and see the deceased’s relatives, as per recent report by ANI.

So far, at least 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with the event, which is said to have been sparked by the assassination of a local TMC leader on Monday evening, and numerous police officers and civic volunteers have been dismissed due to incompetence.