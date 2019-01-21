Eagleton resort brawl: Senior Congress leaders of Karnataka have brushed away reports of a violent clash between MLAs Anand Singh, JN Ganesh, Bheema Naik and E Tukaram. In self-defence, Ganesh also said that nothing major happened that day.

Eagleton resort brawl: Congress MLA Anand Singh, who was injured reportedly over a brawl with party MLAs J N Ganesh and Bheema Naik at Eagleton resort in Bengaluru, filed an FIR against his attackers with the Karnataka Police, reports said on Monday. Currently, Hosapete MLA Anand Singh has been kept under observation for 24 hours at the Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram. Singh sustained injuries on his head and face. He was brought to the hospital at 7 am on Sunday, reports said.

Kampi MLA J N Ganesh was suspended from the party by V Y Ghorpade, General Secretary KPCC on the directions of Dinesh Gundu Rao, the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), reports said.

Meanwhile, a special committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara with State Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and KJ George as members to investigate the clash issue between party members.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Congress asked its MLAs to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru to discuss over the brawl between two party MLAs — Anand Singh and J N Ganesh. According to several reports, Kampi MLA J N Ganesh allegedly hit Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh on his head with a liquor bottle following an argument at the Eagleton resort on the city outskirts where all party MLAs had been lodged to keep them away from horse trading. In self-defence, Ganesh said nothing major happened that day.

Two different versions over the brawl have emerged — the first version says Anand Singh, JN Ganesh, Bheema Naik and E Tukaram fought over Operation Lotus while the latter says the MLAs fought over the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore funds under the Reclamation and Rehabilitation plan.

Earlier, Karnataka water resource minister D K Shivakumar had said the BJP is trying to topple the coalition government in Karnataka as three Congress MLAs were reportedly camping in a hotel in Mumbai in the company of some BJP leaders. Shivakumar also criticised Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of being too lenient to the BJP which in the past had allegedly lured several Opposition MLAs to ensure stability to the then government headed by B S Yeddyurappa in the southern state through Operation Lotus.

