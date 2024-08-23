Congress MLA Arif Masood Appeals To CM Mohan Yadav Over Bulldozer Action In Chhatarpur

Congress MLA Arif Masood from the Madhya assembly constituency in Bhopal wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the bulldozer action in Chhatarpur district, describing it as being against the justice system.

Illegal constructions belonging to key accused individuals involved in a stone-pelting incident at a police station in Chhatarpur district on August 21 were demolished the next day, August 22. The demolition was carried out jointly by the district administration and police.

In his letter to CM Yadav, Congress MLA Masood wrote, “After the incident at Chhatarpur’s City Kotwali police station on August 21, the enraged Chhatarpur Police, in collusion with the local administration, bulldozed people’s houses on August 22 without providing any notice, which is directly against the justice system.”

He further stated, “The manner in which the police administration demolished houses and vehicles using JCB and Pokhlan machines during the action clearly shows that the Constitution in Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of extinction. If any criminal commits a crime, the justice system provides a way to address it.”

“Therefore, I request that strict action be taken against the officers who carried out this demolition without notice, so that the common man’s faith in the legal process remains intact,” the letter continued.

Meanwhile, Masood told ANI, “One can visit the site; there was permission for the house and even a loan on it. The government should inspect other houses in the district to check whether they have the necessary permissions. Will houses without permission be demolished in a day? These houses were bulldozed without any notice. We will approach the High Court and the Supreme Court on this matter.”

He added, “For those who caused the disturbance, check the CCTV footage, file an FIR, and arrest them. There is no objection to that.”

