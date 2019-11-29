Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi threatens to burn BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alive: The BJP MP from Bhopal said in Lok Sabha that her statements have been misquoted, but she respects Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi threatens to burn BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alive: Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi from Madhya Pradesh has threatened to burn Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur alive if she sets foot in the state. Congress MLA from Rajgarh’s Biaora reacted after Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur praised Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and called the latter a deshbhakt (patriot) in the Parliament on Wednesday when DMK MP A Raja was in the middle of narrating a statement by Godse. Condemning her statement Dangi said he will not only burn her effigy, if she ever sets her foot here, but also burn her.

Pragya Singh Thakur pleaded innocent in the entire matter. The BJP MP said in Lok Sabha that her statements have been misquoted, but she respects Mahatma Gandhi. A member of the House also referred to her as a terrorist which is an attack on a woman’s dignity because no charges against her have been proven in court, she added. Extending his support to the motormouth leader, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded to bring privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a terrorist.

#WATCH MP: Congress MLA from Rajgarh's Biaora, Govardhan Dangi reacts on BJP MP Pragya S Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha, says "…We condemn this. We will not just burn her effigy, if she ever sets her foot here, we will burn her too." (28.11) pic.twitter.com/7pCVbDaquB — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said that remarks (by BJP’s Pragya Thakur) aren’t in records which is an egregious breach and it goes against basic standard of conduct of a member. The member should categorically say that Godse isn’t a deshbhakt (patriot), he’s a terrorist and murderer of Mahatma Gandhi Owaisi added. The AIMIM chief’s comment came hours after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that no debate would be held on Pragya’s comments since what she had uttered had been expunged from records.

Today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said this House doesn’t permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday, the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government and the MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) apologised too, he said. Condemning the Bhopal MP’s statement on Mahatma Gandhi, the LS Speaker also said the issue shouldn’t be politicised because not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi…if we do, it’ll be before the world and that’s her remarks weren’t recorded.

On Thursday, condemning the comments of Sadhvi Pragya against the Father of the Nation, BJP working president JP Nadda asserted that the party was mulling taking disciplinary action against her. Meanwhile, the BJP has imposed a ban on Pragya Thakur from attending the parliamentary party meeting during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Youth Congress Workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi protested against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remark referring to Nathuram Godse as deshbhakt in the Parliament on Friday.

