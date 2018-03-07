A Congress MLA entered the Kerala Assembly with a used grenade on Wednesday sparking a row inside the premises. In a bid to strengthen his case against the ‘police raj’ in the state, former home minister of the state Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan entered the assembly with grenades and showcased it during a discussion saying the police raj was still on in Kerala.

In a shocking development, a Congress MLA entered the Kerala Assembly with used grenades sparking outrage inside the premises. In a bid to strengthen his case against the ‘police raj’ in the state, former home minister of the state Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan entered the assembly with grenades and showcased it during a discussion saying the police raj was still prevalent in Kerala. He showed one of the used grenades and told the assembly that this was one of the grenades thrown at Youth Congress workers by the police.

Mr Radhakrishnan’s act stirred a huge uproar in the assembly with LDF legislators pointing out that members were not supposed to bring firearms inside the premises. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also taken aback by the incident and was forced to intervene. He pointed out that had it been a live grenade, it would have posed a huge threat to the security of the assembly. Following the uproar, Thiruvanchoor handed over the grenade to assembly officials following the chief minister’s insistence.

During a discussion on the home department, Mr Thiruvanchoor stressed that the police was suppressing people in the most brutal manner. Showing the grenade he said that the cops were using old and expired grenades that could have severe consequences. “The police force in the state has been using grenades which expired and this will create huge health problems,” he said during while presenting his case.

Meanwhile, speaker P Sree Ramakrishnnan has assured LDF legislators that he will look into the issue to determine if Thiruvanchoor has breached the code of conduct inside the assembly.

