On the fools day (April 1) Congress mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter through a video and called it as Bharatiya Jumla Divas. The video is doing round the internet and getting viral as Congress directly slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government reminding about the promises done by saffron party with spoof video and pictures.

Congress slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday with a video on Twitter that mocked the promise done by central government. Congress has released the video that targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decision including demonetization and Swach Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Movement). Congress targeted BJP on the fool’s day and called it as ‘Bharatiya Jumala Divas.’ Reminding about the promises done by saffron party Congress aimed at Narendra Modi government with spoof video and pictures.

On the fool’s day (April 1) Congress attacked Narendra Modi government with Mocking Images and video on Twitter. An image shared by Congress captioned, “The BJP has just released its campaign slogan for 2019. Do let them know what you think of it. #HappyJumlaDivas. ‘Na hi soch… na hi Umeed’ #HappyJumlaDivas.” Slamming on the continues rising petrol prices, Congress aimed, “Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas”

PM-MyGovt

An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00

Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Thanks to the Modi govt for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah too says thanks. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/SD8RktANeE — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/nYOIELlIwI — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Taking a jibe on Narendra Modi government, Congress used the news format in the video and pointed on the sensitive issues like Namami Ganga (Clean Ganga Project), Unemployment, Nirav Modi scam, Smart City project and Rs 15 lakh jumla. Twitterati also responded to the video in a massive manner by sharing and showing thumbs up. The video war is not a new thing, a few days ago BJP has also post a video slamming congress and Rahul Gandhi, and this time Congress played their innings by posting a spoof video.

ALSO READ: Yeddyurappa takes a short nap during Amit Shah’s speech

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App