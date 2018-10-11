Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday hit out at the BJP government after the demise of activist and professor GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast for the past 111 days urging the government to clean the river. Slamming the government, Surjewala mentioned that PM Modi had said that river Ganga was calling him, however, after 2014 when BJP came to power, it has become even more polluted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday hit out at the BJP government after the demise of activist and professor GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast for the past 111 days urging the government to clean the river. Slamming the government, Surjewala mentioned that PM Modi had said that river Ganga was calling him, however, after 2014 when BJP came to power, it has become even more polluted. He said that Rs 22,000 crore was allotted to clean the river Ganga but not even 1/4th of that has been spent on the river cleaning.

Surjewala further took a jibe on the PM Modi government and asked Namami Gange, which is one of the pet projects of the Modi government, is also a ‘jumla’ of the government. He further added that may be GD Agarwal’s sacrifice will provide vision to this blind government.

PM Modi also took to Twitter and shared his condolence on the death of the Ganga activist. He said that GD Agarwal’s passion towards in different spheres of education and especially in Ganga cleaning will always be remembered.

Once been an IIT professor, GD Agarwal, was on an indefinite hunger strike since June 22 this year in Haridwar. He was urging the government to clean the river who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Speaking on the demise of activist GD Agarwal, Union Minister Uma Bharti expressed her shock. She said that she was fearing that this could happen. The minister added that she had informed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other officials about the sad demise of GD Agarwal.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also slammed the government over the death of activist GD Agarwal and said that it is happened due to the negligence of the government.

‘स्वच्छ-गंगा’ व ‘गंगा-खनन’ के विषय पर महीनों से आमरण अनशन पर बैठे पर्यावरणविद् प्रो. जी. डी. अग्रवाल जी का निधन सरकार की अनदेखी व उपेक्षा का दुखद परिणाम है. सरकार की ‘गंगा’ के प्रति जो दिखावटी नीति है, वो उसकी भेंट चढ़ गये. हार्दिक नमन! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 11, 2018

