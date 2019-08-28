Congress MP Rahul Gandhi got kissed by a man on his visit to Kerala's Wayanad. The Congress leader visited his constituency to review the situation after the flood.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi got kissed on his cheek in Karala while visiting Wayanad constituency. In a video clip, it was seen, a supporter greeting the former Congress president, dressed in a grey T-shirt. A few seconds later, the man wearing a blue shirt is seen lunging in, hugging and giving a kiss on the Congress leader’s cheek.

However, the man was seen being pulled away from the video by the security forces. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi didn’t push the man away, rather nonchalantly continued greeting and shaking hands to the people.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Wayanad constituency to review the situation of the flood-hit area. Kerala’s Wayanad has been hit by several landslides during this year’s monsoon and Rahul Gandhi visited to monitor the flood relief work in the place.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader faced some public affection. Earlier this year, Gandhi got kissed by a woman in Gujarat while campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. Coincidentally, the incident took place on the valentines day, February 14.

Rahul Gandhi is one of the most protected politicians in India and protected by Special Protection Group (SPG) all the time. In his visit to Kerala’s Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the locals which gave a tough time to those tasked to protect him.

