Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party and gave up Rajya Sabha membership over the debilitating state of the party leadership.

In another blow to the Congress party, its Amethi influencer and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday quit the party and Rajya Sabha membership. Reportedly, Singh will be inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Soon after his resignation, Singh said he left the Congress because of zero leadership and added that his support for PM Modi was because of his sabka saath sabka vikas policy. Interestingly, Singh’s wife, Amrita Singh, who was the chairperson of All India Professional Congress also quit the party.

Singh, who was with the Congress since 1984 said that his decision to quit won’t affect the party in any way. He added that the party has been in the debilitated state for the last 15 years and what was happening in the party now had never happened before. He also said that his decision to quit the party was made after a lot of thought.

It should be noted that Singh, before joining the Congress was a loyal BJP person until he joined the latter in the mid-80s. The man has a considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Singh had contested from Sultanpur constituency but lost to BJP’s Maneka Gandhi by a huge margin.

Speaking to media, Singh said Congress was a party still living in the past and unaware of its future. He added that the country was with PM Modi and so would he be. He tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu.

Amid the leadership crisis in the party, the resignation spree has been quite evident. Reportedly, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held anytime this week in which the core members will take a call on next party president after Rahul Gandhi made his resignation formal through a letter written to party members. Among potential candidates for the top leadership, it’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who’s making it to everyone’s list. Others in the race for party chief include Sachin Pilot, Jyotraditya Scindia and Ashok Gehlot.

