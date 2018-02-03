Union government's proposal of MP's salary hike has found a supporter in Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Mr Tharoor hit out at people for criticising the hike and said the current salaries were inadequate to make the ends meet and the decision must be welcomed and not criticised. The move had sparked outrage from various quarters with people terming the current salary package of MPs as 'adequate'.

For once BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor seem to be on the same page. Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor has extended support to central govt’s proposal to double the salaries of MPs. He said that current remuneration of MPs was ‘ridiculously inadequate’ and it would be ‘hypocritical’ to criticise the move.”It is impossible to make ends meet without a supplementary income or some source of corruption. Don’t point to free air tickets: they are used for travel to and from the constituency and cannot be monetised to cover actual expenses. MP salaries are ridiculously inadequate. It would be hypocritical to criticize a salary increase unless you can come up with a formula for doing all that an MP is expected to do within this amount,” he said in a post on Facebook.

While presenting his budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed changes in MPs salaries including doubling of monthly salary from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and an increment in the pension from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. “I am, therefore, proposing necessary changes to refix the salary, constituency allowance, office expenses and meeting allowance payable to MPs with effect from April 1, 2018,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said while proposing the changes in his budget speech on February 1. Mr Jaitley also proposed a law for an automatic revision of salaries for MPs every five years indexed to inflation.

