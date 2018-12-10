Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad before a court in Thiruvananthapuram court for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him. Tharoor asked Prasad to apologise him within 48 hours or face legal action for making false and defamatory statements against him.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had sent a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the latter’s ‘murder accused’ remark on October 31, 2018.

Tharoor asked Prasad to apologise him within 48 hours or face legal action for making false and defamatory statements against him. During a press conference in New Delhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad on October 28, 2018, had reportedly said that Shashi Tharoor, who himself is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar murder case, disrespected Lord Shiva and sought an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after Tharoor compared PM Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivling.

