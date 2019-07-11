Gandhi Mandela peace initiative: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that more women, in the country, should step out to make a difference. The former Union Minister was addressing iTV foundation's Gandhi Mandela peace initiative to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Mandela peace initiative: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday asserted that 4G is more important than Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the youth today. The former Union Minister was addressing iTV foundation’s Gandhi Mandela peace initiative to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. While applauding Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, Tharoor said that both the leaders gave vision to the world, which brought revolution in India and South Africa.

While quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who said that a politician in India is born at the age of 50, becomes a teenager at 60, and a youth icon at 70, Tharoor suggested that India needs more young politicians today. He added that India is currently the world’s number 3 startup hub and it is the duty of the government to provide them with capital and other resources to commence their business. He further stressed that more women should step out and explore their extremes.

Tharoor added that earlier Roti, Kapda, and Makan ( Food, Cloth, House) were considered as basic needs, however, now, they have been replaced by broadband and opportunities. He further took a potshot at PM Modi, saying the youth of the country need 4G, not Modi Ji.

Apart from Tharoor, Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter of The iTV network also honoured Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela at Gandhi Mandela peace initiative. He said that the two exceptional leaders have shown the world a way of change, peace and social fabric.

